Joseph R. Nerges Buys 400 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $14,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,081,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Performance

CSPI stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.27. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

CSP shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth $283,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth $367,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth $80,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSPI. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

