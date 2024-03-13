JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 1.2% Higher

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.14. 333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

