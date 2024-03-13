Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Kainos Group Company Profile

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.66) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,230.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,079.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,097.56.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.