Katherine M. Lee Sells 200 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.32, for a total transaction of C$32,064.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.64 billion.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

