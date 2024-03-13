Kim Mary McFarland Purchases 45,512 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 45,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,094.80 ($96,213.71).

Ninety One Group Trading Up 1.6 %

N91 stock opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.74. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 935.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.17) to GBX 173 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

