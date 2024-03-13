Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 0.9 %

KC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

