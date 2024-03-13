Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $510.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $548.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.