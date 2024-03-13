Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $510.55 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.44. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

