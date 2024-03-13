Kjell Gruner Sells 19,935 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

