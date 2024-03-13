Klaviyo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 18th (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo’s (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 18th. Klaviyo had issued 19,200,000 shares in its IPO on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $576,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Klaviyo stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.