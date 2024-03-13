Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

