KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPT. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$8.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

