KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPT. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
