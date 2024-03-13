Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Bryan A. Hanley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

