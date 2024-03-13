Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

LW stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

