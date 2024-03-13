Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,863. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Legacy Housing by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 123,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

