Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

