Leslie Tari Sells 21,029 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Tari sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $14,089.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,316.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

