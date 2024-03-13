Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LBTYA stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

