Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $280,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

