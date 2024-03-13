LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Paula Cipollone Sells 13,996 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.0 %

LFST stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.