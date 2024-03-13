LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Paula Cipollone Sells 13,996 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.0 %
LFST stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
