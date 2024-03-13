Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

