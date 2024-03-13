Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-AGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

LGF-A opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Insider Activity at Lions Gate Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jon Feltheimer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,088,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,653.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

