Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE LAAC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $22,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
