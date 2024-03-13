Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE LAAC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $22,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.