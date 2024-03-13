LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after buying an additional 224,464 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

