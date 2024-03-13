London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 4,563 Shares

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.48), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($540,602.96).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,368 ($120.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7,742.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,008.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,719.89. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,142 ($91.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,438 ($120.92).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 79.30 ($1.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,504.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($130.69) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($128.12) to £104 ($133.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($128.12) to £105 ($134.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £100.44 ($128.69).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

