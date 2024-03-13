LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $265.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

