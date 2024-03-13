Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after buying an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after buying an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

