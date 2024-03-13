Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.50.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $262.67 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

