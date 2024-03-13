MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 7.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.66. 403,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 621,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642,494 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

