Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.08. 45,930,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 88,531,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.