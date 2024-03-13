Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.