Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

