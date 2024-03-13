MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.