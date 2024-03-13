Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $407.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.92 and its 200 day moving average is $294.27. Medpace has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $419.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,379 shares of company stock worth $79,668,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

