Meghan Crawford-Hamlin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Meghan Crawford-Hamlin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

