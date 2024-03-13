Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.