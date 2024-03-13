Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 946,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 14th total of 1,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.35 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

