Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,496 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

