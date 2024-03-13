MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 137.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after buying an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

