Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of MU stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

