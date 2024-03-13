Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 118,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,455,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,722,535,000 after acquiring an additional 636,928 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,341,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

