Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

