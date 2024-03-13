Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 241.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 332,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

