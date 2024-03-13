Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.15. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £114.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

