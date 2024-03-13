Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.
About Mitchells & Butlers
