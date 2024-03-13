Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.