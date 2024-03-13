Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.18

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.18 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.35). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,476,871 shares trading hands.

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,508.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($158,736.32). In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($158,736.32). Also, insider Mary Reilly bought 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,098 ($2,688.02). Insiders purchased 120,242 shares of company stock worth $12,600,670 over the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.