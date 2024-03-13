Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Head-To-Head Review

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $280,000.00 141.03 $940,000.00 N/A N/A On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Mobix Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than On Track Innovations.

This table compares Mobix Labs and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A -20.85% 1.82% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobix Labs and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobix Labs beats On Track Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

