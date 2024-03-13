Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

