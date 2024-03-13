Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 227933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTK. B. Riley cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

