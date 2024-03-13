Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 111,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 180,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

